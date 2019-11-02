DSSSB Admit Card 2019 released for various exams to be held in November, direct links here

education

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 14:12 IST

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit cards for recruitment exams that will be conducted for various posts including post code 02/18 pharmacist, 01/19 assistant engineer (electrical/ civil), 03/19, 05/17 (junior engineer), 4/19, 72/14 and 6/19 for which the exams will be conducted on November 4 and 5.

Candidates can download the admit card online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

On November 4, recruitment exams for the post codes 02/18, 01/19, 03/13, 05/17 will be conducted while on November 5, exam for post codes 06/19, 87/14, 12/17, 48/15 will be held.

Moreover, the admit cards for 102/12 Driver (LMV), 107/14 INSTRUCTOR (MILL WRIGHT), 22/15 Labour Welfare Inspector, 40/12 Physical Training-Cum-Mobility Instructor, 61/12 NAIK (MALE) and 74/12 Driver Heavy Motor Vehicle (Male) have also been released. These exams will be held on November 9.

The date, time and venue of the exams will be mentioned in the admit card. Candidates are advised to carefully to check the same properly.

Click here to download admit cards for the post codes 2/18, 1/19, 3/19, 5/17, 4/19, 72/14, 6/19

Click here to download admit card for offline exams of post codes 09/11/2019 FOR THE POST CODES 61/12, 74/12, 102/12, 40/12, 107/14 AND 22/15

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 14:12 IST