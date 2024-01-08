close_game
DSSSB exam schedule 2024 released various posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, notice here

DSSSB exam schedule 2024 released various posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 08, 2024 08:29 PM IST

DSSSB releases schedule for various online exams from Feb 6-18.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the schedule for various online examinations on February 6, 07, 08, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18. Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule on the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The examination for the post of Laboratory Assistant( Biology), Craft Instructor- Basic Cosmology ( for degree/diploma holders) and Laboratory Assistant ( Ballistics) will be conducted on February 6.

The Craft Instructor - Fitter and TGT Computer Science exam will be conducted on February 7, 2024. The PGT English ( Male), Fine Arts/ Painting) ( Female), and Sanskrit's examination will be conducted on February 13.

The Assistant Grade III exam will be conducted on February 14. The exam for the Assistant Grade III, Scientific Assistant ( Ballistics), Craft Instructor Draughtsman ( Civil ) ( For Degree/ Diploma) will be conducted on February 15.

The examination for the statistical assistant will be conducted on February 16 and February 17. The laboratory assistant ( physics) and Technical Assistant (Junior) will be held on February 17.

The admit card will mention the exam venue date and timing information. Detailed instructions regarding the admit card download will be provided shortly on the official DSSSB website.

