DSSSB Group B and C Recruitment 2020: 297 vacancies notified, check details here

education

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 13:53 IST

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of Junior Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Accounts Assistant Cum Cashier, Store Keeper, Caretaker, Fee Collector/Sub Inspector/Auction Recorder, Assistant Bacteriologist and Technical Assistant on January 6, 2020. The online registration process for the DSSSB recruitment will begin from January 28, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts (only when the application link is activated) online atdsssb.delhi.gov.in on or before February 27, 2020, until 11:59 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to 297 vacancies of various posts at Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd, Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board, Ch. Brahm Prakash Government Engineering College, Delhi Jal Board, and Department of Training & Technical Education. Out of which, 51 vacancies are for Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd, one vacancy for Ch. Brahm Prakash Government Engineering College, 147 for Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board, 7 for Delhi Jal Board, and 91 for Department of Training & Technical Education.

Application Fee:

Applicants belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. While, women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying the application fee.

For more information candidates are advised to read the official notification here: