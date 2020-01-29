DSSSB recruitment 2020: Application Process for Jr Stenographer, TA & other posts begins at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

education

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 12:02 IST

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited online applications for various posts such as junior stenographer, junior assistant, accounts assistant and teaching assistant.

There are 297 vacancies in total. The selected candidates will be recruited in the Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board, Department of Training & Technical Education and others.

The interested candidates can apply on the official website of DSSSB.

The application process has already begun from January 28, 2020. As notified, the last date to submit online applications for DSSSB recruitment is February 27.

To check the details, the interested applicants can read the detailed notification.

DSSSB recruitment 2020: Here’s how to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘New Registration’ Link or go to direct link dsssbonline.nic.in

Step 3: Register using the required details

Step 4: Once the registration is done, log-in using your details and upload supporting documents

Step 5: Fill the online application fee

Step 6: Submit the form

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

It is to be noted that all the general applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, women candidates and those belonging to SC/ST/ PwD/Ex-serviceman categories are exempted from the application fee.