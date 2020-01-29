e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / DSSSB recruitment 2020: Application Process for Jr Stenographer, TA & other posts begins at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB recruitment 2020: Application Process for Jr Stenographer, TA & other posts begins at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

There are 297 vacancies in total. The selected candidates will be recruited in the Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board, Department of Training & Technical Education and others.

education Updated: Jan 29, 2020 12:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DSSSB recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
DSSSB recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
         

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited online applications for various posts such as junior stenographer, junior assistant, accounts assistant and teaching assistant.

There are 297 vacancies in total. The selected candidates will be recruited in the Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board, Department of Training & Technical Education and others.

The interested candidates can apply on the official website of DSSSB.

The application process has already begun from January 28, 2020. As notified, the last date to submit online applications for DSSSB recruitment is February 27.

To check the details, the interested applicants can read the detailed notification.

DSSSB recruitment 2020: Here’s how to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘New Registration’ Link or go to direct link dsssbonline.nic.in

Step 3: Register using the required details

Step 4: Once the registration is done, log-in using your details and upload supporting documents

Step 5: Fill the online application fee

Step 6: Submit the form

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

It is to be noted that all the general applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, women candidates and those belonging to SC/ST/ PwD/Ex-serviceman categories are exempted from the application fee.

tags
top news
Badminton star Saina Nehwal to join BJP today
Badminton star Saina Nehwal to join BJP today
Petition in SC dismissed, Mukesh Singh out of legal remedies against Feb 1 execution
Petition in SC dismissed, Mukesh Singh out of legal remedies against Feb 1 execution
‘Met Arnab Goswami again’, tweets Kunal Kamra banned by three airlines
‘Met Arnab Goswami again’, tweets Kunal Kamra banned by three airlines
India ups testing mechanism as coronavirus fears grip the nation
India ups testing mechanism as coronavirus fears grip the nation
‘Humare legends ke khilaf bakwas mat kare’: Ex Pak pacer ‘warns’ Sehwag
‘Humare legends ke khilaf bakwas mat kare’: Ex Pak pacer ‘warns’ Sehwag
CIA man ‘Dark Prince’ behind Soleimani attack killed in crash?
CIA man ‘Dark Prince’ behind Soleimani attack killed in crash?
What startups expect from Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget 2020-21
What startups expect from Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget 2020-21
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News