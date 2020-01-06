e-paper
Home / Education / DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for various posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, check eligibility criteria

DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for various posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, check eligibility criteria

Candidates, who are willing to apply for the posts, should go through the official notification to check their eligibility criteria. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will only accept online applications.

Jan 06, 2020 16:16 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DSSSB Recruitment 2020.(HT file)
         

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for 256 vacancies under several departments of Government of Delhi.

The DSSSB Recruitment 2020 notification was released by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board on its official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Candidates, who are willing to apply for the posts, should go through the official notification to check their eligibility criteria. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will only accept online applications.

The online applications are invited to the following posts under various Departments of Govt. of NCT of Delhi: Assistant Grade -I, Store Keeper, Driver, Ahlmad, Electrical Overseer , Inspecting Officer, Workshop Instructor, Caretaker, Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry), Laboratory Assistant (Lie- Detection), Laboratory Assistant (HRD/Quality Control), Laboratory Assistant (Physics), Laboratory Assistant (Documents), Laboratory Assistant (Photo), Scientific Assistant (Ballistics), Scientific Assistant( Lie- Detection), Scientific Assistant (Documents), Scientific Assistant (Physics), Scientific Assistant (Chemistry), Senior Scientific Assistant (Photo), Senior Scientific Assistant (Documents), Senior Scientific Assistant (Biology), Senior Scientific Assistant (Ballistics), Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemistry), Senior Scientific Assistant( Lie- Detection), Laboratory Technician.

Aspirants must check the details of the qualification, age limit, fee etc. before applying for any post. The additional details regarding all the vacanies can be accessed here.

DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Opening date of application: January 21, 2020

Closing date of application: Februray 20, 2020

The exam conducting authority will organise the examination in both English and Hindi languages. There is no provision of re-evaluation/re-checking of answer sheets.

DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of DSSSB

Step 2: Look for a link which says DSSSB Recruitment 2020 ADVERTISEMENT NO.03/20 and click on it

Step 3: Register yourself and fill up the form.

Step 4: Upload all the self-attested documents and cross check all the details

Step 5: Make fee payment and click on submit

Step 6: Download a copy of the form and keep a printout for future use.

