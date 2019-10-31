e-paper
DSSSB Recruitment exam dates for DEO, JE, Asst teacher and other posts announced

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced the dates of recruitment exams for various posts. The exams will be conducted in online mode.  Check schedule here.

Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DSSSB exam dates out
Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced the dates of recruitment exams for various posts. The exams will be conducted in online mode.

EXAM SCHEDULE:

Junior Engineer (civil) -- November 5 and 6

Grade II (DASS) -- November 8

Asst Teacher (primary) - November 11, 13, 14, 15

Asst Teacher (nursery) -- November 19

Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Engineer (Electrical) , Veterinary and livestock inspector, chemist-- November 19

Wildlife Inspector-- November 20.

Translator Punjabi - November 22

Data entry operator (grade B) -- November 22

Statistical Engineer -- November 27

Draughtsman Gr III, Food Safety Officer, Public relation assistant, jr social education teacher (education), craft instructor commercial art, ship modelling store keeper,--- November 27

Date and time of the exam and the venue will be printed on the admit card of each candidate.

