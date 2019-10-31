DSSSB Recruitment exam dates for DEO, JE, Asst teacher and other posts announced
Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced the dates of recruitment exams for various posts. The exams will be conducted in online mode. Check schedule here.education Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:59 IST
EXAM SCHEDULE:
Junior Engineer (civil) -- November 5 and 6
Grade II (DASS) -- November 8
Asst Teacher (primary) - November 11, 13, 14, 15
Asst Teacher (nursery) -- November 19
Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Engineer (Electrical) , Veterinary and livestock inspector, chemist-- November 19
Wildlife Inspector-- November 20.
Translator Punjabi - November 22
Data entry operator (grade B) -- November 22
Statistical Engineer -- November 27
Draughtsman Gr III, Food Safety Officer, Public relation assistant, jr social education teacher (education), craft instructor commercial art, ship modelling store keeper,--- November 27
Date and time of the exam and the venue will be printed on the admit card of each candidate.
First Published: Oct 31, 2019 13:59 IST