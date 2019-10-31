DSSSB Recruitment exam dates for DEO, JE, Asst teacher and other posts announced

education

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:59 IST

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced the dates of recruitment exams for various posts. The exams will be conducted in online mode.

EXAM SCHEDULE:

Junior Engineer (civil) -- November 5 and 6

Grade II (DASS) -- November 8

Asst Teacher (primary) - November 11, 13, 14, 15

Asst Teacher (nursery) -- November 19

Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Engineer (Electrical) , Veterinary and livestock inspector, chemist-- November 19

Wildlife Inspector-- November 20.

Translator Punjabi - November 22

Data entry operator (grade B) -- November 22

Statistical Engineer -- November 27

Draughtsman Gr III, Food Safety Officer, Public relation assistant, jr social education teacher (education), craft instructor commercial art, ship modelling store keeper,--- November 27

Date and time of the exam and the venue will be printed on the admit card of each candidate.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 13:59 IST