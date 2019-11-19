DSSSB Tier 1 admit card for November 24 exam released, here’s direct link to download hall ticket

education

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 11:50 IST

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the admit card for the Tier-1 recruitment examination for craft instructor, welfare officers, store supervisor, staff car driver, Dhobi(Male) and District sale officer on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at, dssb.delhi.gov.in.

The offline recruitment examination will be conducted on November 24, 2019. Candidates are advised to carry a copy of their admit card to their respective examination centres or else they won’t be allowed to sit for the exam.

Earlier, DSSSB also released the Tier- 1 admit card for the recruitment exam scheduled to be conducted on November 17, 2019.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Download Admit Card For The Offline Exam Dated 24/11/2019 (Sunday) For The Post Codes 63/12, 65/12, 70/12, 154/14, 14/19 And 106/14’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Select ‘First Tier’ on the checkbox appearing at the bottom of the web page

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.Your admit card will appear on the display screen

7.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.