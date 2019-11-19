e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

DSSSB Tier 1 admit card for November 24 exam released, here’s direct link to download hall ticket

The offline recruitment examination will be conducted on November 24, 2019. Candidates are advised to carry a copy of their admit card to their respective examination centres or else they won’t be allowed to sit for the exam.

education Updated: Nov 19, 2019 11:50 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DSSSB Tier 1 admit card for November 24 exam released. (Screengrab)
DSSSB Tier 1 admit card for November 24 exam released. (Screengrab)
         

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the admit card for the Tier-1 recruitment examination for craft instructor, welfare officers, store supervisor, staff car driver, Dhobi(Male) and District sale officer on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at, dssb.delhi.gov.in.

The offline recruitment examination will be conducted on November 24, 2019. Candidates are advised to carry a copy of their admit card to their respective examination centres or else they won’t be allowed to sit for the exam.

Earlier, DSSSB also released the Tier- 1 admit card for the recruitment exam scheduled to be conducted on November 17, 2019.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Download Admit Card For The Offline Exam Dated 24/11/2019 (Sunday) For The Post Codes 63/12, 65/12, 70/12, 154/14, 14/19 And 106/14’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Select ‘First Tier’ on the checkbox appearing at the bottom of the web page

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.Your admit card will appear on the display screen

7.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
After objections, new uniforms of Rajya Sabha marshals to be reviewed
After objections, new uniforms of Rajya Sabha marshals to be reviewed
Hindutva, Mehbooba Mufti and Nitish Kumar in Sena’s latest attack on BJP
Hindutva, Mehbooba Mufti and Nitish Kumar in Sena’s latest attack on BJP
Government huddles to prevent another spike in bad air
Government huddles to prevent another spike in bad air
India’s first Chief of Defence Staff will direct three service chiefs
India’s first Chief of Defence Staff will direct three service chiefs
Mumbai teen, missing for a month, was sexually assaulted and murdered
Mumbai teen, missing for a month, was sexually assaulted and murdered
Couple alleges daughters abducted, kept at self-styled godman’s institute
Couple alleges daughters abducted, kept at self-styled godman’s institute
India closer to world’s first male contraceptive injection
India closer to world’s first male contraceptive injection
Sonia, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary
Sonia, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News