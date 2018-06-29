DU admission 2018: Third cutoff out tonight but not many options remain

Delhi University will announce its third cutoff list on Friday night but most sought-after colleges may close admissions to many popular courses.

Students, however, may expect a few options in certain off-campus colleges, where cutoffs may drop by up to around 2 percentage points. Certain popular colleges may also reopen closed courses due to withdrawals in the second round.

Lady Shri Ram College for Women, for one, is expected to reopen Economics (Hons), the principal said. But most sought-after colleges may not drop the cutoff by more than 0.5 percentage points.

Sought-after north and south campus colleges are not expected to issue a third list for popular courses, as reported earlier, but students may find some options in off-campus colleges.

At Deshbandhu, principal Rajiv Aggarwal said they had admitted only a little over 500 students and the college has around 1,500 seats. “A third list is expected for all subjects. Our cutoffs will also drop significantly for certain popular course choices. For English (Hons), the cutoff may drop by up to 2 percentage points, and by up to 1.5 percentage points for Physics (Hons). We expect to close all courses after the third list,” he said.

At Rajdhani, principal Rajesh Giri said he expects a third list for almost all courses, except for Mathematics (Hons), Physics (Hons) and Political Science (Hons). “Out cutoff may drop by over 0.5 percentage points for general category students,” he said.

At Bharati College, Mathematics (Hons) is expected to be reopened for general category students, with a cutoff of around 88.5%. Honours courses in BCom, Botany, Chemistry, and Computer Science are also expected to be available at Acharya Narendra Dev College, albeit there are only a few seats left.

“We have less than about 100 seats vacant in all... Our cutoffs will not drop by more than 0.5 percentage points,” said Ravi Toteja, the vice-principal of the college.

Fee window open till Friday

Meanwhile, students admitted under the second cutoff have extra time till Friday noon to pay admissions fees, multiple principals of constituent colleges said.

Admissions under the second cutoff list were completed on Wednesday and students had until noon on Thursday to pay the admission fees. But at least four different college principals said the last date was extended to give enough time to applicants to complete the process.

“Some colleges made mistakes while uploading the approved forms, others did not finish uploading in time. So we got an email from the university today that the time to complete payments was extended till Friday noon,” Giri said.

Mukti Sanyal, principal of Bharati College, said colleges were supposed to upload the forms of all the students whose admissions has been approved on the portal for them to complete the payment process. “Some colleges, mine included, did not finish on time. So they extended the deadline,” she said.

Ashutosh Bhardwaj, officer on special duty (admissions), did not respond to calls and messages.

Hindustan Times had earlier reported that almost half the seats in DU colleges were filled by Wednesday and the number is expected to increase by the time all payments are processed.