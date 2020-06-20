e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / DU Admission 2020: Online registration begins for UG, PG, MPhil, PhD courses at du.ac.in, full details here

DU Admission 2020: Online registration begins for UG, PG, MPhil, PhD courses at du.ac.in, full details here

DU Admission 2020 for UG, PG, MPhil and PhD courses has begun. Interested and eligible candidates can now visit the official website of DU at du.ac.in on or before July 4. Check registration fee, direct link to register, admission bulletins and other details here.

education Updated: Jun 20, 2020 17:52 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DU Admission 2020.
DU Admission 2020.(Screengrab)
         

DU Admission 2020: The Delhi University (DU) online registration process for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, Mphil and Ph.D. courses began on Saturday. Interested and eligible candidates can now visit the official website of DU at du.ac.in on or before July 4. However, the online registration link is not opening due to server issue.

DU admission process has been delayed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Last year, the online registration for DU admissions took place between May 30 and June 2, and the first cut-off was released on June 28.

This year, the admission process will be completely online to ensure the safety of the candidates. Aspirants will have to register and upload the scanned copies of all the requisite documents online at du.ac.in. They will not have to visit the university for document verification like last year.

Online document verification: The uploaded documents will be verified by the respective colleges within the stipulated time period. If at this stage it is found that the information given by the applicant is false and/ or is not supported by the documents presented, the admission will be immediately cancelled. No fees will be refunded in such case.

The varsity has also decided not to hold trials for admissions under the Sports or Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) category this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

DU Admissions 2020: Registration Fee

Registration fee for Merit-based courses for UR/OBC -- Rs 250

Registration fee for SC/ST/PwBD/EWS - Rs 100

Additional Registration fee for ECA/Sports --Rs100

Additional Registration fee for each Entrance-based course for UR/OBC -- Rs 750

Additional Registration fee for each Entrance-based course for SC/ST/PwBD/EWS --  Rs300

Admission Cancellation fee -- Rs1000

Delhi University UG Admission bulletin 2020

Delhi University PG Admission bulletin 2020

Delhi University MPhil, PhD Admission bulletin 2020

tags
top news
Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order for all Covid-19 cases in Delhi withdrawn
Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order for all Covid-19 cases in Delhi withdrawn
‘Mischievous interpretation’: Govt on PM Modi’s remarks at all-party meet
‘Mischievous interpretation’: Govt on PM Modi’s remarks at all-party meet
5 reasons why scrapping home isolation in Delhi may not be a good idea
5 reasons why scrapping home isolation in Delhi may not be a good idea
Chinese social media deletes Modi’s speech, India’s statement on border row
Chinese social media deletes Modi’s speech, India’s statement on border row
‘Decision on resuming intl flights depends on other nations’: Hardeep Puri
‘Decision on resuming intl flights depends on other nations’: Hardeep Puri
Could’ve been India’s best-ever all-rounder but I was sidelined: Pathan
Could’ve been India’s best-ever all-rounder but I was sidelined: Pathan
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
US calls China ‘rogue actor’, blames it for ‘escalating’ tension with India
US calls China ‘rogue actor’, blames it for ‘escalating’ tension with India
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In