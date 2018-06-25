DU admissions 2018: ‘Popular’ courses close admissions at major colleges

With nearly 25% of the seats in Delhi University filling up in the first cutoff list, a handful of ‘popular’ course choices were closed at sought-after colleges, which saw an unprecedented rate of admissions this year, university officials said.

Owing to ’realistic’ cutoffs in the first list, by Friday around 15,000 students had been admitted to DU colleges under the first list, according to MK Pandit, the chairperson of the admissions committee at the university.

This is almost seven times the number of students that were admitted under the first list last year.

The majority of admissions under the first cutoff list happened at Hindu College, Ramjas College, Gargi College, Miranda House, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Pandit said.

Hindu College, which saw the highest number of admissions under the first list this year, has also closed admissions to most number of courses. A total of 11 out of the 19 courses offered at Hindu, were not be available under the second list, including courses such as History (Hons), Political Science (Hons), and BA Programme. Among the eight science courses offered at Hindu College, seats are available only for Botany (Hons).

After Hindu, Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) has closed admissions to most of their courses, and with half the courses on offer closing admissions in the second list. The principal of the college, Suman Sharma, had earlier said that they had seen an “unprecedented rush” under the first cutoff list.

Courses such as Economics (hons), History (hons), Political Science (hons), Psychology (hons), and BCom (hons), are closed under the second list here.

Gargi College, which recorded the third highest number of admissions in the first list this year closed admissions to six of its 19 courses. History (Hons), Political Science (Hons), BA Programme and Chemistry (Hons) are some of the courses that are closed.

Miranda House and Daulat Ram College also closed admissions to five of the 18 courses they had on offer. At Miranda, BSc Physical Sciences, Geography (Hons) and Political Science (Hons) are closed for admissions, while at Daulat Ram, History (Hons), Psychology (Hons), Chemistry (Hons) and Physics (Hons) are closed.

Even certain off-campus colleges, such as Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women, seem to have had a higher number of admissions, as they have closed admissions to five of the 14 courses they offer. Mathematics (hons), Economics (hons), and History (hons), are some of the sought after courses that are closed for admissions here.