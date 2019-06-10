DU Admissions 2019: Entrance tests to begin from June 30 to July 6. Check full schedule here

University of Delhi has released the dates of entrance test for admission to university’s undergraduate and post graduate/ M Phil and PhD courses.

The entrance exams will be held between June 30 and July 6, 2019. This year, the national testing agency (NTA) will conduct the DU entrance exams.

“Entrance Exams dates for Undergraduate/ Postgraduate/ MPhil/ PhD courses : 30th June, 2019 - 6th July, 2019,” the website reads.

The online registration process for UG courses will conclude on June 14 while for PG courses it will end on June 17, 2019. The first cut-off list for UG courses will be released by the DU colleges on June 20, second list on June 25, third on June 29, fourth on July 4 and fifth on July 9.

For more details, students should visit the official website of Delhi University

Admission schedule for UG courses

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 14:00 IST