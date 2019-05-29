DU admissions 2019: Online registration for Delhi University UG courses opens on Thursday

The online registration process for admissions to undergraduate courses in Delhi University (DU) colleges will start from Thursday afternoon. The date for cut-offs are yet to be announced.

The registration for postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses and the postgraduate course in cyber security and law will begin on June 3.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, DU Registrar Tarun Das said, “All eligible applicants are informed that the registration process for all programmes is completely online for all categories and for all quotas. The details of the registration process and subsequent procedure will be available in the bulletin information, which will be available online in a downloadable format in the hyperlinks.”

The last date of registration is yet to be announced.

The eligibility criteria in most of the courses is 55% aggregate marks in the subject the candidate is seeking admission to or any one of scheduled languages (21 modern Indian Languages, Hindi and English) and a combination of best three other academic subjects.

Of the best three academic subjects (mentioned on the DU website), one must be the subject for which admission is being sought, failing which a deduction of 1% will be imposed on the aggregate of the “Best Four” subjects.

To clear doubts of candidates and parents, the university will conduct “open days” wherein experts will guide them about the admission process.

The open day sessions will be held in the DU’s conference centre on the North Campus on May 31, June 3 and June 8 — from 10am to 1.30pm.

The DU will also conduct separate sessions in Kamala Nehru College, Rajdhani College, Ramlal Anand College, Zakir Hussain College and Maharaja Agrassen College on June 4, June 6, June 7 and June 10, from 10am to 1.30pm.

The university will also set up a help desk in the conference centre on North Campus on May 31, June 3 and June 8 from 10am to 5pm. Colleges will set up their individual help desks on their premises.

For the first time, a candidate will be able to edit the online forms on DU’s online portal. The editing will be allowed when the first cut-off is released.

First Published: May 29, 2019 23:47 IST