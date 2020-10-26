DU Admissions 2020: Online application process under 3rd cut-off list to begin today, here’s how to apply

education

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 08:50 IST

DU Admissions 2020: The Delhi University (DU) will begin the admission process under the third cut-off list on Monday, October 26, 2020, on its official website. The varsity on Saturday released the third cut-off list, for admission to undergraduate courses for 2020-21 academic session.

After the admission process begins, students who are eligible to take admissions under the DU third cut-off list will be able apply online at du.ac.in.

Last year, the online registration process took place between May 30 and June 22 and the first cut-off was announced on June 28. The admission process has been delayed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the DU admission process is completely being held online due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

DU Admissions 2020: How to apply

The candidates will have to visit du.ac.in and log in on their UG- admission portal using the ID generated during registration. A list of eligible courses and colleges will be displayed on their dashboard, on the basis of their marks. The students will have to choose as many courses and colleges as they want.

DU Admissions 2020: Documents required to be uploaded

1. Matriculation (Class 10) passing certificate or marks sheet indicating dates of birth and parents’ names

2. Class 12 marks sheet

3. SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM Certificate (if applicable)

4. OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Certificate (if applicable)

5. EWS Certificate from competent authority certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category. Income certificate is also required