DU aspirants beset by EWS certificate doubts

After receiving multiple complaints from aspirants who said they were unable to obtain certificates to prove that they belonged to economically weaker sections (EWS), officials of Delhi University on Monday said they would ask the department of higher education to intervene.

“We are sending a letter to the undersecretary in the department of higher education. We are informing them that students are facing these difficulties and they should intervene and inform the department concerned accordingly,” said Rajeev Gupta, dean of students’ welfare and chairperson of the admissions committee.

In January, the Central government cleared 10% quotas in government jobs and higher education to people belonging to EWS category, including those from the upper castes.

Following government orders, the university facilitated a 10% increase in seats this year to accommodate EWS candidates in the general category — leading to an addition of around 6,000 seats to the existing 56,000. Till Monday evening, only 1,734 candidates had registered under the EWS category, which will have separate cutoffs. The university will be implementing the increase in seats in two phases — 10% this year and 15% next year.

The process has, however, caused confusion among parents and applicants who are still figuring how to procure the required certificates and submit them on time. DU’s registration process began on May 30 and will continue till June 14.

During the first open day session organised by the varsity to apprise students on the admission process, several queries raised were about the EWS quota.

“We visited the sub-divisional magistrate’s (SDM) office in Nand Nagri but were told that the Delhi government hasn’t issued any notices on the matter yet,” Trisha Kumari, who wants to pursue a degree in political science, said. Kumari, a Shahdara resident said she was told by the university administration that she could upload the acknowledgement slip once she had applied for the certificate.

Her father Ravinder Kumar, who works as a security guard, is still unsure of things. “Officials at the SDM’s office were not aware of the matter and said they had no information on issuing EWS certificates. When I explained what the certificate means, they recommended I get an income certificate. I have applied for it but now I don’t know how else to proceed,” he said.

Several aspirants visiting the university to attend the session on Monday raised the same concern.

“We were informed by the SDM’s office that the certificate will be issued by the tehsildar but when we approached he denied any knowledge about it,” said Saksham Singh, 16, a resident of northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park.

A senior revenue department official said, “It is an online process. One has to fill up a form and mention the purpose in the form. The tehsildar’s offices are the issuing authority of the EWS certificates. The process is overseen by the concerned district magistrates.”

Students from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh raised concerns over the language the certificates are in. “The certificates issued by the UP government are in Hindi. However, the sample on the university’s website is in English. There is so much confusion over the language,” Lalit Panwar, a resident of Meerut, said. Replying to this, Akhilesh K Verma, in-charge grievance redressal cell, said the university is accepting certificates in all the official languages mentioned in the Constitution.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 11:30 IST