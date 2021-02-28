IND USA
DU awards over 178,000 degrees at mixed format convocation

Addressing the ceremony, Delhi University acting vice-chancellor (V-C) PC Joshi said, “It is not just the first in the history of DU but also across the country that nearly 180,000 students received their degrees digitally.”
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:18 AM IST

Delhi University (DU) on Saturday awarded degrees to 178,719 students during its 97th annual convocation ceremony held partially online this year due to the pandemic.

Addressing the ceremony, DU acting vice-chancellor (V-C) PC Joshi said, “It is not just the first in the history of DU but also across the country that nearly 180,000 students received their degrees digitally.”

The convocation ceremony was a mixed event — audience could attend it online, while some were invited to attend it in-person at North Campus.

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was the chief guest and awarded the degrees with the click of a button on a tablet.

Appreciating DU’s efforts, he said, “You all saw how with a click of a button we sent degrees to 178,719 students. This is the digital India we talk about. This is why PM Narendra Modi says ‘convert your challenges into opportunities.’”.

The university awarded 670 doctoral degrees, 44 super-specialty DM/M.Ch course degrees, 156 medals and 36 prizes in multidisciplinary fields.

