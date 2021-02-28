DU awards over 178,000 degrees at mixed format convocation
Delhi University (DU) on Saturday awarded degrees to 178,719 students during its 97th annual convocation ceremony held partially online this year due to the pandemic.
Addressing the ceremony, DU acting vice-chancellor (V-C) PC Joshi said, “It is not just the first in the history of DU but also across the country that nearly 180,000 students received their degrees digitally.”
The convocation ceremony was a mixed event — audience could attend it online, while some were invited to attend it in-person at North Campus.
Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was the chief guest and awarded the degrees with the click of a button on a tablet.
Appreciating DU’s efforts, he said, “You all saw how with a click of a button we sent degrees to 178,719 students. This is the digital India we talk about. This is why PM Narendra Modi says ‘convert your challenges into opportunities.’”.
The university awarded 670 doctoral degrees, 44 super-specialty DM/M.Ch course degrees, 156 medals and 36 prizes in multidisciplinary fields.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU awards over 178,000 degrees at mixed format convocation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foreign countries want to implement India's NEP: Education Minister Pokhriyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2020 released, check here
- UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2020: Candidates who have cleared the main examination can check the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule online at upsc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI JE admit card 2021 released at rbi.org.in, here's direct link to download
- RBI JE admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the RBI JE recruitment examination 2021 can download their admit card online at opportunities.rbi.org.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU's 97th Convocation: Digital degrees awarded to nearly 1,80,000 students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mobile library rolled out for children in Kalaburagi's remote areas in Karnataka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FCI Recruitment 2021: 89 AGM and Medical officer vacancies notified
- FCI Recruitment 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at fci.gov.in on or before March 31, 2021, until 4 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NDMC, IIT-Kanpur offer platform to start-ups to find solutions for civic issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Toy Fair 2021: PM Modi asks manufacturers to use less plastic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Apply for 29 vacancies at rbi.org.in
- RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rbi.org.in on or before March 10, 2021, until 6 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Strategy to ace the exam in 10 simple points
- The first stage of UPSC civil services exam, prelims, is objective in nature, the second stage mains is a written examination and the third stage interview is a verbal evaluation process.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indians rank high on positivity about finances in new Global Student Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
95% candidates appear in first phase of JEE Mains: Education minister Pokhriyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mizoram colleges and universities to reopen from March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Health Minister lays foundation stone of Mon Medical College in Nagaland
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox