DU, BHU students extend solidarity to JNUSU against policing actions on agitating students

education

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 09:03 IST

The students’ union of Campus Law Centre of Delhi University on Tuesday issued a statement against alleged policing actions on agitating students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during the protest that was staged on Monday.

“The use of state machineries of oppression like Police and Para-military has been severely increased by the Central University in order to suppress dissent and collective voices of the students,” the statement said.

“Hence we are stretching forth our hand of solidarity with the brave comrades of JNU. We will always stand against any kind of oppression of the ruling authority till our last breath,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, a group of youths claiming to be students of the Banaras Hindu University staged a protest at the campus in Varanasi on Tuesday.

The youths, who staged the protest at the BHU campus, raised slogans in support of the JNU students who, they claim, were beaten up by the policemen while protesting against the fee hike of JNU hostels.

Placards of ‘Sanghi VC Down Down’ (RSS’s vice chancellor down), “BHU stands with JNU” and “Shiksha ka Vyapar band kro” (stop commercialisation of education) were seen in the hands of youths while they raised slogans in solidarity with JNU students.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Monday staged a protest outside the varsity campus over a proposal to increase fees at a time when Vice President N. Venkaiah Naidu and Union HRD Minister were addressing a convocation inside.

It was during the protest that various students accused Delhi police personnel of manhandling them and initiating lathi-charge on the agitating students.

--IANS

rag/akk/skp/