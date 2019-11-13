e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

DU, BHU students extend solidarity to JNUSU against policing actions on agitating students

The youths, who staged the protest at the BHU campus, raised slogans in support of the JNU students who, they claim, were beaten up by the policemen while protesting against the fee hike of JNU hostels.

education Updated: Nov 13, 2019 09:03 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Students of JNU protesting against fee hike outside All India Council For Technical Education during JNU convocation, upturn barricades in New Delhi, India
Students of JNU protesting against fee hike outside All India Council For Technical Education during JNU convocation, upturn barricades in New Delhi, India(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

The students’ union of Campus Law Centre of Delhi University on Tuesday issued a statement against alleged policing actions on agitating students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during the protest that was staged on Monday.

“The use of state machineries of oppression like Police and Para-military has been severely increased by the Central University in order to suppress dissent and collective voices of the students,” the statement said.

“Hence we are stretching forth our hand of solidarity with the brave comrades of JNU. We will always stand against any kind of oppression of the ruling authority till our last breath,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, a group of youths claiming to be students of the Banaras Hindu University staged a protest at the campus in Varanasi on Tuesday.

The youths, who staged the protest at the BHU campus, raised slogans in support of the JNU students who, they claim, were beaten up by the policemen while protesting against the fee hike of JNU hostels.

Placards of ‘Sanghi VC Down Down’ (RSS’s vice chancellor down), “BHU stands with JNU” and “Shiksha ka Vyapar band kro” (stop commercialisation of education) were seen in the hands of youths while they raised slogans in solidarity with JNU students.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Monday staged a protest outside the varsity campus over a proposal to increase fees at a time when Vice President N. Venkaiah Naidu and Union HRD Minister were addressing a convocation inside.

It was during the protest that various students accused Delhi police personnel of manhandling them and initiating lathi-charge on the agitating students.

--IANS

rag/akk/skp/

tags
top news
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
JNU blinks, halves proposed hostel fee hike, scraps curfew rule
JNU blinks, halves proposed hostel fee hike, scraps curfew rule
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News