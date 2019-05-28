DU Campus Prep: Hey, soon-to-be Fuchchas, ready for DU life?

If you’ve made up your mind to join Delhi University then it’s safe to assume you’ve done your bit of research too. But, only so much can prepare you for what’s to come. No, we aren’t trying to scare you, but DU can be pretty different to how you would’ve imagined. It’s a different world, and like every world has its own quirks. So, here’s a guide to acquaint you with some very DU things that you must know before you venture into this world.

ATTENDANCE IS EVERYTHING

School might have ended, but that doesn’t mean you can just go ahead and party throughout your college life. Proxy or not, attendance is a crucial part of campus life and there is no getting away from it. You sure can have all the fun you want as the campus will provide you enough opportunities, but attendance will always be necessary when it comes to getting your admit card or even fetching a few extra marks.

MOVIES HAVE GOT COLLEGE LIFE WRONG

If your idea of college life is based on movies like Student of The Year, you really need to think again. The movies haven’t really done justice when it comes to portraying the reality of DU. From expecting an epic love story to having the free will to waltz into a classroom, all of it is just a farce. If anything, campus life can get real Game of Thrones at times actually!

BEING BROKE IS A LIFESTYLE

Going to college, attending lectures and then heading back home is a schedule no one in DU has ever followed. Going to college also means venturing out, exploring the popular haunts, chilling with friends and even partying. But, with great ragers comes the possibility of being broke. Often, the number of days left in a month will be more than your pocket money. So, get used to the broke lifestyle.

MAGGI AND BUNTA IS SURVIVAL FOOD

No matter how much of a food enthusiast you are, your two best friends for the years you spend on campus will be Maggi and Bunta. Two of the cheapest and most amazing offerings on campus! You would end up settling for them often (Since you’d be pretty broke, remember?). The beauty though of these two is that you can literally never have enough of them. Welcome your new diet plan.

HOSTELLERS HAVE ALL THE JUGAADS

You’re heading out to a zone you’ve never experienced before, and you’ll need all the help you can get. And, that is where the hostellers come in. Befriend them fast and hard because it is that alliance that will benefit you in the long run. Hostellers are crafty folks who have a jugaad for almost everything. Befriending them would not only mean a place for you to crash/chill between classes, but will also ensure you have the smoothest campus run.

DU HAS ITS OWN LINGO

No matter where you come from or what language you speak, you have to learn the DU lingo if you wish to understand all that is said around you. DU has its own vernacular set in place and knowing it really helps to know why a certain someone is headed to K-Nags for some C-bats and G-jams.

PROTESTS AND POLITICS ARE A PART OF LIFE

You haven’t fully experienced varsity life if you weren’t at least a witness to some protests and all the political buzz. You’d understand this the best around election season but that doesn’t mean it’ll all be quiet otherwise. Activism is like a language for DU and you’re sure to learn it over the years.

FRIENDS = SUPPORT GROUPS

Much like all the great bonds you formed in school, varsity life will you give you a few amazing ones too. And these, might actually last a lifetime. These friends will see you rise, fall, fall in love and more and will be more of support group too. So, losing school buddies might not be that hard on you after all.

YOU NEED TO MASTER THE ART OF PERSUASION

You might join DU as a novice but you’ll surely be getting out as a master persuader. How you ask? Well, life in the varsity will have you persuading a lot, and we mean it! You’re going to be persuading friends for night outs and trips, persuading the teachers to give you a few extra marks, persuading the guard to let you in without an id card and persuading the warden to be a little lenient with timings. It’s like a mini course of its own.

EVERYTHING/EVERYONE CHANGES DURING EXAM TIME

Remember when we said ‘Things can get real Game of Thrones’ in DU? Well, exam time would be the best to see that happen. You should forget all you’ve learned during this time (not what you had in your syllabus though) because all of it seems to change. You might align yourself with people you’ve never talked to, let go off friends that might weigh you down, befriend the unlikeliest of classmates and even indulge the ones you hated all year long. Might sound odd, but it’ll all make sense soon.

First Published: May 28, 2019 15:02 IST