DU has so far received just one third gender application for admission

With only a day left for registrations to close for admissions to undergraduate courses in Delhi University (DU) colleges, only one application was received under the third gender category till Friday.

According to the data shared by DU’s admission committee, 2, 50, 665 applications were received by Friday evening. Of these, 1, 24,062 were from males and 1, 26,602 were from females, while only one was from the third gender.

The DU had last year received 101 applications from the third gender —the highest since 2015, when it introduced the category. No admission has been done in the third gender category in regular colleges till date.

Rajesh, a professor at the Department of Adult, Continuing Education and Extension, and who also runs the DU’s transgender resource centre, said despite carrying out special drives, the number of applications has “drastically reduced” this year.

“During most of our sessions, we were told that transgender people preferred to apply under distance education. We made them at least register for regular colleges. But it seems that none has made the payment to complete the process,” he said.

The university, last year, had established a transgender resource centre on North Campus to offer higher education counselling to transgender students.

“During our sessions, we were asked if DU colleges have separate toilets for transgender people. The dismal number of application this year is because our campuses are not trans-friendly,” Rajesh, who goes by first name, said.

Anju Shrivastava, principal of Hindu College, said, “Our campuses and students are welcoming and students are sensitised about issues of transgender people. We regularly organise awareness programmes to sensitise students. It is unfortunate that no admission has been done under the category as of now,” she said.

Shrivastava said DU should reach out to students who had applied under the third gender last year and did not turn up for admission. “We need to understand from their point of view, what their requirements and expectations are,” she said.

Officials in the admission committee said most candidates who apply under the third gender category prefer the School of Open Learning (SOL), which offers graduate and postgraduate courses through correspondence.

Among those who had applied under the third gender last year was a transgender woman, Simmi, 21.

“I did not take admission in any regular course because of one main reason — I have not got my name and gender changed on my documents yet,” she said.

DU only changes the name on the marksheets after it is changed in school records. The Delhi high court, in February, had asked DU and the CBSE to come up with an arrangement to help transgender students change their names and gender. The university officials are yet to meet the CBSE officials over this.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 08:13 IST