Home / Education / DU meeting likely over 4 subjects’ syllabus

DU meeting likely over 4 subjects’ syllabus

Teachers have said the syllabus of four courses-- Political Science, Sociology, History and English-- for the third and the fifth semesters was yet to be finalised.

education Updated: Aug 03, 2020 13:48 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Delhi University.(HT file)
The Delhi University is likely to hold a key meeting this week to decide on the syllabus of four courses, as the online classes are slated to begin from August 10.

Teachers have said the syllabus of four courses-- Political Science, Sociology, History and English-- for the third and the fifth semesters was yet to be finalised. They had expressed apprehensions about how they would be able to start the classes.

A row had erupted over the syllabus of these subjects last year, with a right-wing teachers’ outfit alleging that the curriculum was “pro-Left”.

The syllabus of the four courses for the first semester was referred back by the executive council to the departments. It had submitted the revised syllabus to the oversight committee, which had passed the syllabus of the first semester.

“We are holding a meeting either on Monday or Tuesday,” professor Maharaj Pandit, chairman of the oversight committee on syllabi, said.

“The registrar is looking into the issue. We have circulated it among the deans so we should be able to reach a consensus,” Pandit said.

Professors of English and Political Science departments said they had sent reminders to the oversight committee regarding the approval of the syllabi.

A professor from the English department, requesting anonymity, said they had sent the syllabus and have sent reminders to the committee regarding the approval.

He hoped that the committee would approve the syllabi before August 10.

“We are writing to them to approve the syllabi. More than a month ago we had sent the syllabi,” Veena Kukreja, head of Political Science department, said.

“There was a letter from the university to send the syllabi for approval of the oversight committee. I think it should be done before August 10,” she added.

