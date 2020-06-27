e-paper
DU Open Book Exams for final semester postponed, check new dates here

Delhi University has postponed the open book exams (OBE) for final semester students of regular and open learning programmes. The exams were scheduled to commence on July 1. Now, the exams will begin on July 10.

education Updated: Jun 27, 2020 15:43 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DU open book exam postponed
DU open book exam postponed(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi University has postponed the open book exams (OBE) for final semester students of regular and open learning programmes. The exams were scheduled to commence on July 1. Now, the exams will begin on July 10. The exams are postponed due to Covid-19.

All concerned are hereby informed that examinations scheduled for all final semester /term /year and ex-students as per date sheet in OBE mode examinations as an alternative mode of examinations in view of COVID-19 pandemic adopted as one time measure for academic session 2019-20 for all streams of UG and PG including SOL and NCWEB stands postponed for ten days in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic,” the DU notice reads.

The Delhi University semester exams will be held on July 10 for which the university will announce the new dates for the final-year undergraduate and postgraduate exams including the School of Open Learning and the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board, or NCWEB, on July 3, 2020.

Moreover, the mock tests for DU open book exams will begin from July 4, the notice reads.

“All other activities or facilities notified by examination branch related with OBE mode of examinations adopted as one-time measure for the academic session 2019-20 through various notice or notification shall remain unchanged and no further notification shall be issued either as corrigendum or amendment,” the notice further reads.

