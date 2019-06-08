Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 06, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

DU panel members want old eligibility criteria restored

The moves comes amid ongoing admissions wherein several courses including BCom (H), BA (H) economics, BSc (H) mathematics and statistics that have revised their eligibility criteria.

education Updated: Jun 08, 2019 07:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
education news,du admissions,Delhi university
row of books and a cup of coffee(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Members of Delhi University’s academic and executive councils on Friday wrote to the vice chancellor asking for restoration of the previous eligibility criteria for admission in several undergraduate courses.

The moves comes amid ongoing admissions wherein several courses including BCom (H), BA (H) economics, BSc (H) mathematics and statistics that have revised their eligibility criteria.

For BA(Hons) economics, it is mandatory to include math while calculating best of four subjects for admission unlike last year. For BCom(Hons), while it is not mandatory to include math in best of four subjects, aspirants should have scored minimum 50% marks in it. Until last year, students only needed to pass in math to be eligible. “These changes are arbitrary, and uncalled for, as admissions are finalised on the basis of merit as reflected in the cutoff of the various courses,” the letter said.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 07:06 IST

tags

more from education
trending topics