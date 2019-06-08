DU panel members want old eligibility criteria restored

Members of Delhi University’s academic and executive councils on Friday wrote to the vice chancellor asking for restoration of the previous eligibility criteria for admission in several undergraduate courses.

The moves comes amid ongoing admissions wherein several courses including BCom (H), BA (H) economics, BSc (H) mathematics and statistics that have revised their eligibility criteria.

For BA(Hons) economics, it is mandatory to include math while calculating best of four subjects for admission unlike last year. For BCom(Hons), while it is not mandatory to include math in best of four subjects, aspirants should have scored minimum 50% marks in it. Until last year, students only needed to pass in math to be eligible. “These changes are arbitrary, and uncalled for, as admissions are finalised on the basis of merit as reflected in the cutoff of the various courses,” the letter said.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 07:06 IST