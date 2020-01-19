DU Recruitment 2020: Bharati College to fill 40 vacancies of Assistant Professor, apply before Feb 1

education

Bharati College, Delhi University has invited candidates to fill online applications for the recruitment of Assistant professors in various departments on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online at du.ac.in on or before February 1, 2020.

Delhi University is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 40 vacancies of Assistant professors in various departments at Bharati College. Out of which, one vacancy is for commerce, one for computer science, 5 for economics, 10 for English/Journalism, 2 for environmental science, one for HDFE, 7 for Hindi, 2 for history, one for Punjabi, 4 for Sanskrit, and 2 each for maths, sociology, and psychology.

Educational Qualifications:

1.A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

2.Candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or CSIR (exemptions from NET and having acquired Ph.D shall be granted in accordance with UGC Regulations.)

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s the direct link to apply online.