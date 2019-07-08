DU’s non-collegiate cut-off on July 15

Delhi University’s non-collegiate women’s education board (NCWEB), which allows female aspirants in NCR to pursue higher education without attending regular classes, will release its first cut-off on July 15. The fourth cut-off list for regular DU colleges will also be released the same day.

With 50 teaching days in a year, the board is an opportunity for female students who cannot take admission in regular colleges. Following first cut-off, students can take admission up to July 17 and the second cut-off would be released on July 20.

An NCWEB official said students who fail to make it to regular colleges due to sky-high cutoffs often turn to NCWEB since it allows them to study and pursue other options simultaneously. “By the fourth list, most students take admission in regular colleges and it ensures hassle-free admission for us as well,” the official said, adding that the final call over the cut-off will be taken during a meeting on Tuesday.

In 2018, the cut-off for BA programme and BCom courses at NCWEB ranged between 72% to 78% and 77% to 85% respectively. The board releases cut-offs as per different teaching centres which hold classes on weekends. Currently, the board has 26 centres in DU colleges, including Hansraj College, Miranda House, Maharaja Agrasen College, Rajdhani College, and Vivekananda College offering three courses — BA Programme, BCom and MA.

The Non-Collegiate students are, however, not allowed to pursue any other full-time degree course.

Students have to submit their original certificates at the time of admission.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 14:30 IST