DU SOL announces postponement of exams as per High Court orders

education

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:01 IST

Following a Delhi High Court order, the first semester examinations for students of Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL) will be conducted along with second semester examination in May-June next year, the administration said on Monday. The examination was scheduled to be held in November-December this year.

The notification came after the Delhi High Court on November 21 instructed the administration to postpone the examination while hearing a plea by students which asked for the semester system be implemented from next year. SOL has also formed a committee to address grievances of its students and hear remedies.

Since August, students have been protesting against the “hasty implementation” of the Choice Based Credit System in SOL. The university had asked SOL to switch from annual to semester mode in August and the decision was taken to ensure parity with regular DU colleges, which adopted CBCS in 2015.

“We welcome the court order. Though we were a little worried because of the lack of communication from the administration’s side following the court order, Monday’s notification brings relief for many,” said Harish Gautam, a third-year student at SOL, and a member of Krantikari Yuva sangathan (KYS) which had campaigned extensively against the implementation of CBCS.

Students had alleged that the decision has led to “mismanagement and chaos” since the administration did not finalize the syllabus, self-learning material, and proper infrastructure before deciding to implement semester system.

“Our main demand was that the administration should implement semester mode from next year so that they are better prepared. As per court orders, the administration has also constituted a review committee which would look at our syllabus and fix the errors accordingly,” he said.