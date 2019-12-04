e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

DU teachers’ association to go on indefinite strike from today

The strike might affect the ongoing examinations in the varsity as the DUTA has urged all teachers to stay away from exam duties.

education Updated: Dec 04, 2019 10:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) will be go on an indefinite strike from Wednesday in support of their demand that a circular mandating appointment of guest teachers be withdrawn.

The strike might affect the ongoing examinations in the varsity as the DUTA has urged all teachers to stay away from exam duties.

The decision to go on strike has been made on the basis of August 28 DU circular which mandates that only appointment of guest teachers can be made against substantive vacancies arising for the first time in the current academic session.

The DUTA also wrote letters to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the HRD Ministry on Tuesday to intervene immediately to end the crisis which has emerged due to a letter issued by the university.

The DUTA criticised the vice-chancellor for not taking any concrete steps to resolve the crisis in the university.

It urged the teachers to stay away from invigilation, evaluation and any other official duties.

“Superintendents and Deputy Superintendents are urged to tender resignations and relieve themselves from all duties related to the conduct of the examinations. Similarly, CEC coordinators/incharges should tender their resignations,” the DUTA said.

Colleagues are, however, requested not to stop students from taking exams, it added.

The DUTA said it will organise a massive protest and gherao the vice-chancellor.

It also urged staff associations to ensure that teachers stay away from invigilation duties.

“DUTA teams along with staff associations will ensure evaluation Boycott. DUTA teams will also meet principals of colleges who have kept renewal of ad-hoc teachers’ tenure in abeyance and have not released salaries,” it said.

tags
top news
P Chidambaram to walk out of Tihar jail, gets bail from Supreme Court
P Chidambaram to walk out of Tihar jail, gets bail from Supreme Court
Union Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill
Union Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill
‘Phew. At last’: Karti tweets after top court grants P Chidambaram bail
‘Phew. At last’: Karti tweets after top court grants P Chidambaram bail
Moments before suicide, Ghaziabad man showed friend dead kids on video call
Moments before suicide, Ghaziabad man showed friend dead kids on video call
‘No better person’: Google’s Sundar Pichai named CEO at parent firm Alphabet
‘No better person’: Google’s Sundar Pichai named CEO at parent firm Alphabet
‘Did our best’: MSK Prasad does not ‘regret’ end of term before T20I WC
‘Did our best’: MSK Prasad does not ‘regret’ end of term before T20I WC
‘Not a billionaire’:Kamala Harris quits White House race due to cash crunch
‘Not a billionaire’:Kamala Harris quits White House race due to cash crunch
Scanning Mohalla clinics: The road ahead to bring free healthcare to your neighbourhood
Scanning Mohalla clinics: The road ahead to bring free healthcare to your neighbourhood
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly session

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News