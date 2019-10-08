Delhi University teachers, students march against non-appointment of Hindi department head

education

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:26 IST

Teachers and students of the Delhi University on Monday took out a protest march to protest against the non-appointment of Hindi department head of the varsity.

The post fell vacant after the tenure of former Head of the Department of Hindi Department ended on September 12.

On the same day, the VC completed all the formalities of appointing the next HOD in consultation with the outgoing HOD, teachers and students alleged.

But no communication or announcement has been made to the Department regarding the appointment, they claimed.

A memorandum and a letter were submitted to the VC office to immediately fill the post, but still no action has been taken in this regard, they said.

They also asked why the appointment was delayed when all the formalities to appoint Prof. Sheoraj Singh Bechain the senior-most faculty has already been completed.

Professor Bechain is one of the handful Dalit professors in Delhi University and a renowned name in anti-caste and Dalit literature. He has been awarded by Hindi Academy of both Madhya pradesh and Delhi governments. In the last 70 years, no single Dalit faculty member has been appointed as Head of the Department.

To protest against this “discriminatory inaction” on part of the administration, student outfits and teachers marched from Arts Faculty to VC office with a demand to appoint Prof Bechain according to the seniority clause.

