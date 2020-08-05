e-paper
Home / Education / DU writes to Sisodia, Delhi govt’s education department to pay dues to 12 colleges

DU writes to Sisodia, Delhi govt’s education department to pay dues to 12 colleges

Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani on Tuesday wrote a letter to Education minister Manish Sisodia and the Department of Higher Education of the Delhi government, saying that the staffers of these colleges were facing problems during the pandemic as their dues have not been cleared.

education Updated: Aug 05, 2020 13:03 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Amal KS / HT Photo )
Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Amal KS / HT Photo )
         

The Delhi University has urged the city government to release grant-in-aid for payment of pending salaries to 12 colleges fully funded by it.

Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani on Tuesday wrote a letter to Education minister Manish Sisodia and the Department of Higher Education of the Delhi government, saying that the staffers of these colleges were facing problems during the pandemic as their dues have not been cleared.

“It came to our notice from various sources that the salaries for the teaching and non-teaching staff of the colleges under the University of Delhi that are 100 per cent funded by the Government of NCT have not been released for the past four months,” the letter said. “The staff members of the concerned colleges are put to unfathomable hardship in the absence of their monthly salaries. The staff members and their families are facing distress during the present pandemic situation,” it said.

Stating that the basic survival of staff members in these trying times is at risk, Pani requested Sisodia to issue necessary directions to the officers concerned to release the required grant-in-aid to the respective colleges on top priority.

The Delhi government had released Rs 18.75 crore as grant-in-aid for payment of salaries to employees of 12 University of Delhi (DU) colleges funded by it in June, which was called insufficient. Prior to that, the government had also sanctioned grant-in-aid in May, which was also called inadequate.

DU and the Delhi government have been locked in a tussle over the formation of governing bodies in 28 colleges, partially or fully funded by the city government, with both accusing the other of delaying the process.

