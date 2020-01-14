e-paper
Economist Bhaduri gives up JNU prof emeritus post

In an open letter to vice chancellor Jagadesh Kumar, 79-year-old Bhaduri drew contrast between the university’s present atmosphere to the time when he had joined as professor in 1973.

education Updated: Jan 14, 2020 15:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amit Bhaduri.
Amit Bhaduri.(youtube)
         

Amid protests by students and teachers in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), renowned economist Amit Bhaduri gave up his post of professor emeritus at the university alleging that there had been “deliberate attempts to throttle the free and lively atmosphere of debate and discussion in the university.”

In an open letter to vice chancellor Jagadesh Kumar, 79-year-old Bhaduri drew contrast between the university’s present atmosphere to the time when he had joined as professor in 1973.

“What is different now is not only incompetence of handling of situations by the authorities, but a deliberate attempt to throttle the free, and lively atmosphere of debate and discussion for which JNU was known all over the country,” he wrote.

When contacted, Bhaduri said, “I am hoping that other professors emeritus also come forward and protest.”

Professors emeritus are honorary posts given to retired professors in the university. They do not receive any financial benefits. However, they can give lectures and supervise research scholars.

V-C Jagadesh Kumar said, “I have not yet seen such a letter in my office.”

