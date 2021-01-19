Edu Min urges students for more research, innovation at NIT-Hamirpur convocation
Pointing out that India has become a top nation in various fields of development, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday urged the student community to keenly take up research and innovation as bigger thrust has been provided in the New Education Policy-2020 by the Union government.
While delivering his address at the 11th convocation of NIT-Hamirpur through virtual mode, he said that the NEP was prepared after several discussions and talks so that there was no need for such a policy in the coming 50 years.
Pokhriyal said the situation was conducive for the youth and the ground was open for them. Now, they have to come forward and work in order to make India a supreme power in every respect.
He said that there was no need to go abroad for getting education as 1,000 foreign students got higher education in India last year and 50,000 more had enrolled themselves for getting different types of courses.
Pokhriyal said that despite constraints due to COVID-19, the online education system had proved successful and credit for this went to the Indian scientists and researchers who had made the tiny tots to work on computers and mobiles.
Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, who was present in the function at NIT-Hamirpur, in his address said the local NIT had done a lot for the betterment of society and its students had won name and fame at the national and international level.
On the occasion, 1,026 students received degree certificates while students and their parents watched the function through webcasting. PTI CORR DJI HDA
