e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Education min to interact with students, parents on board exams, entrance tests

Education min to interact with students, parents on board exams, entrance tests

Competitive and school board exams next year will only be conducted after due consultation with students, teachers and parents, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said Friday.

education Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 09:46 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
         

Competitive and school board exams next year will only be conducted after due consultation with students, teachers and parents, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said Friday.

He said conducting examinations is not less than a challenge amid the pandemic. “Despite the uncertainty looming around due to COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial to conduct board examinations as well as entrance examinations for admission to higher educational institutions,” Nishank told reporters.

“I will have an interaction with parents, students and teachers in this regard and exams will only be conducted based on the outcome of the interaction. I understand that 2020 hasn’t been the best year for students and they are worried about their future. I will be meeting the students live on December 3 to discuss the upcoming competitive and board exams,” he added. Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of coronavirus infection and partially reopened in some states from October 15. However, few states decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The board exams that were being conducted in March had to be postponed mid-way. The exams were later cancelled and the results were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. Competitive exams like JEE and NEET were also postponed twice this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been demands for postponement of board exams to May in view of the continued closure of schools and teaching-learning activities being completely online.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main for admission to engineering colleges across the country is likely to be held in February instead of January, according to officials.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases and engineering admission for this year still being underway are among the reasons behind authorities contemplating the move.

The JEE-Main, which is the national-level competitive test for admission to various undergraduate engineering and architecture courses, is conducted twice a year – January and April. However, due to the COVID-19 situation, the April exam was postponed twice this year and conducted in September.

top news
J&K goes to DDC polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
J&K goes to DDC polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
LIVE: PM Modi reviews development of Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila in Gujarat
LIVE: PM Modi reviews development of Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila in Gujarat
Fresh Covid-19 infection 4% lower than yesterday
Fresh Covid-19 infection 4% lower than yesterday
At 199, Delhi’s air remains in moderate zone
At 199, Delhi’s air remains in moderate zone
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi blames ‘PM Modi’s arrogance’, shares viral photo
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi blames ‘PM Modi’s arrogance’, shares viral photo
Delhi govt did nothing despite warning of Covid surge: Centre tells SC
Delhi govt did nothing despite warning of Covid surge: Centre tells SC
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In