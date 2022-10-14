Education minister inaugurates IInvenTiv, all-IITs R&D showcase at IIT Delhi

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday, October 14, inaugurated IInvenTiv, the first-ever all-IITs R&D Showcase at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

The two-day event which will conclude on October 15, brings academia and industry under one roof to showcase India’s global R&D strength.

Mr Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairperson Bharti Enterprises was present at the inaugural event, as the Guest of Honour, accompanied by Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Steering Committee IInvenTiv and other guests.

The R&D Fair is being organized in commemoration of the 75th year of India’s Independence in line with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. It has brought over 300 representatives from industry, including startups, along with government, and embassy officials, and global IIT-alumni.

There are 75 projects and 6 Showcase projects on diverse themes such as, Defence and aerospace, Healthcare (including devices and digital health) etc. being exhibited at the event.

The projects are aligned with the vision of Make in India, Digital India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat, and are aimed at impacting the lives of all sections of society.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman, BoG IIT Madras, & Chairman, Steering Committee IInvenTiv said, “We stand witness to the unfolding of an era that would seek more resilient collective efforts especially from the academia and the industry, to put India at the epitome of R&D. IInvenTiv shall ignite such a will to drive the nation’s course of progress across domains.”

A brochure for IInvenTiv was also launched by Hon’ble Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, followed by a visit to the exhibition booths.

IInvenTiv is an R&D Fair organized under the supervision of a Steering Committee. The event marks the coming together of all the 23 IITs under one umbrella to showcase their respective research and innovation expertise to create more awareness around them.