Education ministry forms panel to prepare road map for teaching engineering in mother tongues

education

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 13:02 IST

The Union education ministry on Wednesday set up a task force to prepare a road map for teaching engineering in regional languages at top institutes like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology.

Higher education secretary Amit Khare will head the task force that will take into consideration the suggestions made by stakeholders and will submit a report within a month.

All India Council for Technical Education chief Anil Sahasrabudhe will be among other members of the task force that will also include heads of IITs and NITs.

In a statement, the ministry said education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank held a meeting about the task force. The implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was discussed at the meeting.

Nishank said the meeting was a step towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of allowing students to pursue professional courses like engineering in their mother tongues.

He said no language will be imposed on any student but enabling provisions should be made to ensure bright students are not deprived of technical education due to lack of knowledge of English.

Nishank said all stakeholders were making efforts to ensure the effective implementation of NEP 2020. Promotion of Indian languages is among NEP’s key areas of focus.