Educational, training institutions to remain closed in J-K till June 15

Educational, training institutions to remain closed in J-K till June 15

A total of 128 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Union Territory on Friday taking the total number of patients to 2,164 in the Union Territory.

education Updated: May 30, 2020 10:03 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Srinagar
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

All educational and training institutions will remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir till June 15 as part of steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

An order to this effect was issued on Friday by Rohit Sharma, Additional Secretary to the Government.

