AAI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 119 Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant posts from Dec 27

Airports Authority will commence the applictaion process for Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant posts from December 27. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.aai.aero till January 26. AAI Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 119 vacancie(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Candidates should note that applications are invited for candidates who are domicile of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry and Lakshadweep islands to fill up the following Group-C posts at various airports in the above states in the Southern Region.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

AAI Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 119 vacancies.

Vacancy details:

Junior Assistant (Fire Service): 73 vacancies

Junior Assistant (Office) NE: 2 vacancies

Senior Assistant (Electronics): 25

Senior Assistant (Accounts): 19

Candidates are required to pay ₹1000 as an applictaion fee. Women / SC / ST / Ex-servicemen candidates / Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and also the apprentices who have completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI, as per the Apprentices Act 1961 are exempted from payment of application fee.

AAI Recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection process will be based on the Written Exam (Computer Based Test(CBT). The duration of the examination will be two hours.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification here.