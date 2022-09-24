Home / Education / Employment News / AIIMS Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 72 posts on aiimsjodhpur.edu.in

AIIMS Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 72 posts on aiimsjodhpur.edu.in

Published on Sep 24, 2022 02:52 PM IST

AIIMS to recruit candidates for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of AIIMS at aiimsjodhpur.edu.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur will recruit candidates for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of AIIMS at aiimsjodhpur.edu.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 72 posts in the organisation.

As per the notice released on employment news, there is no closing date. This is a rolling advertisement.

Vacancy Details

  • Professor: 31 Posts
  • Additional Professor: 8 Posts
  • Associate Professor: 20 Posts
  • Assistant Professor: 13 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available on employment news.

Age Limit

Professor/Additional Professor: Not exceeding 58 (Fifty Eight) years as on closing date. Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor: Not exceeding 50 (Fifty) years as on closing date.

Application Fees

  • General (UR)/ OBC /EWS Candidates: - Rs.3,000/- (Rupees Three Thousand Only).
  • SC/ST/ Women’s/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities Candidates – Rs.200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only).

