AIIMS Hyderabad Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 94 posts, details here

AIIMS Hyderabad will recruit candidates for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 94 posts through the official site of AIIMS on aiimsbibinagar.edu.in.
Published on Jun 25, 2022 01:32 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibinagar, Hyderabad has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AIIMS on aiimsbibinagar.edu.in. The last date to apply for the posts is within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news.

This recruitment drive will fill up 94 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Professor: 29 Posts
  • Additional Professor: 11 Posts
  • Associate Professor: 18 Posts
  • Assistant Professor: 36 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Where to send applications

The filled up application form and other related documents should be sent to The Administrative Officer, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibinagar Hyderabad Metropolitan Region (HMR), Telangana-508126, India before the last date.

Application Fees

The application fees is 1500/-. The candidates can pay the prescribed application fee online through Internet Banking. Transaction/Processing fee, if any as applicable, will be payable to the Bank by the candidates to the AIIMS Account No. : 66120100000006, MICR No. : 508012010, IFSC Code : BARB0DBCHND, AIIMS Bibinagar Branch, Bank of Baroda.

aiims sarkari naukri
