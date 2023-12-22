close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / AIIMS Kalyani Senior Resident Recruitment 2023: Apply for 73 posts at aiimskalyani.edu.in

AIIMS Kalyani Senior Resident Recruitment 2023: Apply for 73 posts at aiimskalyani.edu.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 22, 2023 01:29 PM IST

AIIMS Kalyani will recruit candidates for Senior Resident posts. Eligible candidates can walk in interview on December 26, 2023.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Kalyani has invited applications for Senior Resident posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AIIMS at aiimskalyani.edu.in.

AIIMS Kalyani Senior Resident Recruitment 2023: Apply for 73 posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
AIIMS Kalyani Senior Resident Recruitment 2023: Apply for 73 posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The walk in interview will be conducted on December 26, 2923 from 10 am onwards at Administrative Building, 1st, Floor, Committee Room of AIIMS, Kalyani, Pin -741245.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Anesthesiology: 4 posts
  • Anatomy: 3 posts
  • Biochemistry: 1 post
  • Community & Family Medicine: 1 post
  • Dermatology: 1 post
  • ENT: 1 post
  • Forensic Medicine and Toxicology: 3 posts
  • Hospital Administration: 3 posts
  • Microbiology: 3 posts
  • Nuclear Medicine: 2 posts
  • Obstetrics and Gynecology: 2 posts
  • Ophthalmology: 1 post
  • Pharmacology: 2 posts
  • Physiology: 3 posts
  • Pediatrics: 6 posts
  • Radiology: 5 posts
  • Transfusion Medicine & Blood Bank: 1 post
  • Trauma & Emergency Medicine: 1 post
  • General Surgery: 17 posts
  • General Medicine: 13 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of interview round. The merit list (selected and waiting list) for all categories i.e UR/OBC/SC/ST shall be prepared on the basis of personal interview.

Application Fees

The application fees is 1000/-. For Unreserved/OBC candidates is Rs.1000/-. The candidates have to pay the prescribed application fee through a Demand Draft in favor of “AIIMS KALYANI INTERNAL RESOURCES ACCOUNT” as per the below bank details given in the notification.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out