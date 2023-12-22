AIIMS Kalyani Senior Resident Recruitment 2023: Apply for 73 posts at aiimskalyani.edu.in
AIIMS Kalyani will recruit candidates for Senior Resident posts. Eligible candidates can walk in interview on December 26, 2023.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Kalyani has invited applications for Senior Resident posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AIIMS at aiimskalyani.edu.in.
The walk in interview will be conducted on December 26, 2923 from 10 am onwards at Administrative Building, 1st, Floor, Committee Room of AIIMS, Kalyani, Pin -741245.
Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Anesthesiology: 4 posts
- Anatomy: 3 posts
- Biochemistry: 1 post
- Community & Family Medicine: 1 post
- Dermatology: 1 post
- ENT: 1 post
- Forensic Medicine and Toxicology: 3 posts
- Hospital Administration: 3 posts
- Microbiology: 3 posts
- Nuclear Medicine: 2 posts
- Obstetrics and Gynecology: 2 posts
- Ophthalmology: 1 post
- Pharmacology: 2 posts
- Physiology: 3 posts
- Pediatrics: 6 posts
- Radiology: 5 posts
- Transfusion Medicine & Blood Bank: 1 post
- Trauma & Emergency Medicine: 1 post
- General Surgery: 17 posts
- General Medicine: 13 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of interview round. The merit list (selected and waiting list) for all categories i.e UR/OBC/SC/ST shall be prepared on the basis of personal interview.
Application Fees
The application fees is ₹1000/-. For Unreserved/OBC candidates is Rs.1000/-. The candidates have to pay the prescribed application fee through a Demand Draft in favor of “AIIMS KALYANI INTERNAL RESOURCES ACCOUNT” as per the below bank details given in the notification.