AIIMS Kalyani Senior Resident Recruitment 2023: Apply for 73 posts at aiimskalyani.edu.in

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Kalyani has invited applications for Senior Resident posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AIIMS at aiimskalyani.edu.in.

The walk in interview will be conducted on December 26, 2923 from 10 am onwards at Administrative Building, 1st, Floor, Committee Room of AIIMS, Kalyani, Pin -741245.

Vacancy Details

Anesthesiology: 4 posts

Anatomy: 3 posts

Biochemistry: 1 post

Community & Family Medicine: 1 post

Dermatology: 1 post

ENT: 1 post

Forensic Medicine and Toxicology: 3 posts

Hospital Administration: 3 posts

Microbiology: 3 posts

Nuclear Medicine: 2 posts

Obstetrics and Gynecology: 2 posts

Ophthalmology: 1 post

Pharmacology: 2 posts

Physiology: 3 posts

Pediatrics: 6 posts

Radiology: 5 posts

Transfusion Medicine & Blood Bank: 1 post

Trauma & Emergency Medicine: 1 post

General Surgery: 17 posts

General Medicine: 13 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of interview round. The merit list (selected and waiting list) for all categories i.e UR/OBC/SC/ST shall be prepared on the basis of personal interview.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1000/-. For Unreserved/OBC candidates is Rs.1000/-. The candidates have to pay the prescribed application fee through a Demand Draft in favor of “AIIMS KALYANI INTERNAL RESOURCES ACCOUNT” as per the below bank details given in the notification.