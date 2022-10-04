Home / Education / Employment News / AIIMS Raebareli Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 100 posts, details here

Published on Oct 04, 2022 03:21 PM IST

AIIMS will recruit candidates for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of AIIMS Raebareli at recruitment.aiimsrbl.edu.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raebareli has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of AIIMS Raebareli at recruitment.aiimsrbl.edu.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 100 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Professor: 28 Posts
  • Additional Professor: 22 Posts
  • Associate Professor: 18 Posts
  • Assistant Professor: 32 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.

Age Limit

  • Professor/Additional Professor: Not exceeding 58 years
  • Associate Professor/Assistant Professor: Not exceeding 50 years

Selection Process

Duly constituted Standing Selection Committee will conduct the selection process for all the posts. AIIMS, Raebareli reserves the right to conduct a written test also in cases where the number of applicants in a particular department is 30 or more.

Application Fees

  • For General/OBC/EWS: Rs. 2,000/-
  • For SC/ST category: Rs. 1000/-

For PWBD category application fee is exempted. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIIMS.

Detailed Notification Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
