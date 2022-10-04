AIIMS Raebareli Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 100 posts, details here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raebareli has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of AIIMS Raebareli at recruitment.aiimsrbl.edu.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 100 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Professor: 28 Posts

Additional Professor: 22 Posts

Associate Professor: 18 Posts

Assistant Professor: 32 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.

Age Limit

Professor/Additional Professor: Not exceeding 58 years

Associate Professor/Assistant Professor: Not exceeding 50 years

Selection Process

Duly constituted Standing Selection Committee will conduct the selection process for all the posts. AIIMS, Raebareli reserves the right to conduct a written test also in cases where the number of applicants in a particular department is 30 or more.

Application Fees

For General/OBC/EWS: Rs. 2,000/-

For SC/ST category: Rs. 1000/-

For PWBD category application fee is exempted. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIIMS.

Detailed Notification Here