AIIMS, Raipur Faculty Recruitment 2023: Registration for 39 posts begin Jan 10

Published on Jan 06, 2023 11:30 AM IST

AIIMS, Raipur will begin the registration process for Faculty posts from January 10, 2023 onwards. Candidates can check the details below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. The registration process begins on January 10 will close on January 27, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of AIIMS Raipur at aiimsraipur.edu.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 39 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Anaesthesiology: 2 posts
  • Burns & Plastic Surgery: 3 posts
  • Cardiology: 1 post
  • Clinical Haematology: 3 posts
  • Endocrinology & Metabolism: 2 posts
  • Gastroenterology: 2 posts
  • Hospital Administration: 2 posts
  • Medical Oncology: 2 posts
  • Nephrology: 1 posts
  • Neurology: 2 posts
  • Nuclear Medicine: 3 posts
  • Surgical Gastroenterology: 6 posts
  • Surgical Oncology: 6 posts
  • Trauma & Emergency (General Medicine/Emergency Medicine): 1 post
  • Trauma & Emergency (General Surgery): 1 post
  • Trauma & Emergency (Neurosurgery): 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Shortlisting of candidates for interview will be done on the basis of educational qualification, relevant experience and/or as per the shortlisting criteria decided by the Director, AIIMS Raipur.

Where to Apply

Applications should be sent to Recruitment Cell 2nd floor, Medical College Building Gate No-5, AIIMS Raipur, G.E. Road, Tatibandh, Raipur – 492099 (C.G.).

