Andhra University Professor Recruitment 2023: Apply for 85 posts at andhrauniversity.edu.in, details here

Andhra University has invited applications for Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Andhra University at andhrauniversity.edu.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 85 posts in the organization. Andhra University Professor Recruitment 2023: Apply for 85 posts, details here (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The last date to apply for the posts is till November 20 and the submission of hardcopy of application along with the self-attested relevant documents is till November 27, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹3000/- for all categories. The application fees for Overseas Citizens of India(OCIs) is USD150 equivalent amount to be paid in rupees (i.e., ₹12,600.00).

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for interview. The final selection to the post of Professor shall be based on the overall merit of the candidate with 50%weightage given to his/her Academic/Research Score (as per the Appendix) and 50% weightage given to his/her performance in the interview.

Where to apply

Candidates can send the filled up application form along with other necessary documents to The Registrar, Andhra University, O/o. Directorate of Admissions, Vijayanagar Palace, Peda Waltair, Visakhapatnam City: Visakhapatnam District: Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh – 530017. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Andhra University.