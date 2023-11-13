close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / Andhra University Recruitment 2023: Apply for 85 Professor vacancies

Andhra University Recruitment 2023: Apply for 85 Professor vacancies

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 13, 2023 09:38 AM IST

Andhra University Recruitment 2023: Online applications can be submitted up to 5 pm on November 20.

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has invited applications for 85 regular Professor vacancies, for which applications can be submitted up to 5 pm on November 20. Detailed information on qualification, experience, pay scales, reservation and the link for submission of filled-in online application can be checked on andhrauniversity.edu.in or recruitments.universities.ap.gov.in.

Andhra University Recruitment 2023: Apply for 85 Professor vacancies(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Andhra University Recruitment 2023: Apply for 85 Professor vacancies(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

After applying online, candidates need to ensure that a hard copy of the application form along with self-attached documents reaches the concerned authority before 5 pm on November 27.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

There are a total of 85 vacancies of which 35 are for OC, 12 are for SC, 6 for ST, 7 for BC (A), 8 for BC (B), 1 for BC (C), 5 for BC (D), 3 for BC (E) and 8 for EWS. The department-wise list of vacancies is given in the notification.

Salary of Professors will be in level-14, 1,44,200 to 2,18,200.

The application fee is 3,000 for all categories. Overseas Citizens of India(OCIs) have to pay equivalent of USD 150 ( 12,600).

“Online applications will be summarily rejected if the hard copy of it is not received with all the supporting documents evidencing the entries in the application. The candidate has to take a print-out of the filled-in application and enclose all the self-attested supporting documents and send through registered post/speed post/courier to the following address on or before 27.11.2023 (5.00 pm) after appending the applicant’s signature. Applications without the signature of the candidate and incomplete forms "will not be considered,” the university said.

Candidates have to write the “Post Applied for Professor" and the “Department Name" on the top of the envelope, it added.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out