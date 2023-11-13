Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has invited applications for 85 regular Professor vacancies, for which applications can be submitted up to 5 pm on November 20. Detailed information on qualification, experience, pay scales, reservation and the link for submission of filled-in online application can be checked on andhrauniversity.edu.in or recruitments.universities.ap.gov.in. Andhra University Recruitment 2023: Apply for 85 Professor vacancies(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

After applying online, candidates need to ensure that a hard copy of the application form along with self-attached documents reaches the concerned authority before 5 pm on November 27.

There are a total of 85 vacancies of which 35 are for OC, 12 are for SC, 6 for ST, 7 for BC (A), 8 for BC (B), 1 for BC (C), 5 for BC (D), 3 for BC (E) and 8 for EWS. The department-wise list of vacancies is given in the notification.

Salary of Professors will be in level-14, ₹1,44,200 to 2,18,200.

The application fee is ₹3,000 for all categories. Overseas Citizens of India(OCIs) have to pay equivalent of USD 150 ( ₹12,600).

“Online applications will be summarily rejected if the hard copy of it is not received with all the supporting documents evidencing the entries in the application. The candidate has to take a print-out of the filled-in application and enclose all the self-attested supporting documents and send through registered post/speed post/courier to the following address on or before 27.11.2023 (5.00 pm) after appending the applicant’s signature. Applications without the signature of the candidate and incomplete forms "will not be considered,” the university said.

Candidates have to write the “Post Applied for Professor" and the “Department Name" on the top of the envelope, it added.

