AP DSC 2024 Live: Mega DSC recruitment notification soon at apdsc2024.apcfss.in

AP DSC 2024 Live: The District Selection Committee (DSC) of the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department will release the teacher recruitment notification soon. When released, candidates can download the AP DSC notification 2024 (also called mega DSC) and apply online at apdsc2024.apcfss.in. The syllabus for the recruitment examination has been released. ...Read More

Candidates preparing for Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT), School Assistant, TGT in Special Education, TGT, PGT, Principal, and Physical Education teacher exams can check the AP DSC syllabus on the official website.

How to check AP DSC notification 2024 and apply online when the process begins

Visit the official website of AP DSC, apdsc2024.apcfss.in.

Open the AP DSC notification 2024 link and download the PDF.

Check vacancies, eligibility criteria, important dates and other details.

Now, click on the application tab.

Register and get your login details.

Log in to your account.

Fill out the application form and upload documents.

Make payment of the application fee.

Submit your form and download the confirmation page.

According to HT Telugu, the mega DSC recruitment exam will be for 16,347 vacancies. This includes 6,371 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), 7,725 School Assistants (SA), 1,781 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), 286 Postgraduate Teachers (PGTs), 52 principals, and 132 Physical Education Teachers (PETs) vacancies.

The result of the AP TET exam was announced on November 4. A total of 3,68,661 candidates appeared for the examination, of whom 1,87,256 passed. The overall pass percentage was 50.79 per cent.

Check live updates on AP DSC notification below.