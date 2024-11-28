AP DSC 2024 Live: Mega DSC recruitment notification soon at apdsc2024.apcfss.in
AP DSC 2024 Live: The District Selection Committee (DSC) of the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department will release the teacher recruitment notification soon. When released, candidates can download the AP DSC notification 2024 (also called mega DSC) and apply online at apdsc2024.apcfss.in. The syllabus for the recruitment examination has been released. ...Read More
Candidates preparing for Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT), School Assistant, TGT in Special Education, TGT, PGT, Principal, and Physical Education teacher exams can check the AP DSC syllabus on the official website.
How to check AP DSC notification 2024 and apply online when the process begins
Visit the official website of AP DSC, apdsc2024.apcfss.in.
Open the AP DSC notification 2024 link and download the PDF.
Check vacancies, eligibility criteria, important dates and other details.
Now, click on the application tab.
Register and get your login details.
Log in to your account.
Fill out the application form and upload documents.
Make payment of the application fee.
Submit your form and download the confirmation page.
According to HT Telugu, the mega DSC recruitment exam will be for 16,347 vacancies. This includes 6,371 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), 7,725 School Assistants (SA), 1,781 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), 286 Postgraduate Teachers (PGTs), 52 principals, and 132 Physical Education Teachers (PETs) vacancies.
The result of the AP TET exam was announced on November 4. A total of 3,68,661 candidates appeared for the examination, of whom 1,87,256 passed. The overall pass percentage was 50.79 per cent.
Check live updates on AP DSC notification below.
AP DSC 2024 Live: What Education Minister said
AP DSC 2024 Live: Sharing the AP TET result on X, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh said that, as promised, the government will release the mega DSC notification soon.
AP DSC 2024 Live: About APTET result
AP DSC 2024 Live: The AP TET exam result was declared on November 4. This year, 3,68,661 candidates appeared for the examination, of whom 1,87,256 passed. The pass percentage was 50.79 per cent.
AP DSC 2024 Live: Over 16,000 vacancies to be filled
AP DSC 2024 Live: As per a recent HT Telugu report, the mega DSC recruitment will be for 16,347 vacancies.
SGT: 6,371
School Assistant (SA): 7,725
TGT: 1,781
PGT: 286
Principal: 52
Physical Education Teachers (PETs): 132
AP DSC 2024 Live: How to check AP DSC notification 2024, apply online
Go to the official website, apdsc2024.apcfss.in.
Download the AP DSC notification and check vacancies, eligibility criteria, important dates and other details.
Click on the application tab.
Register to get your login details.
Log in to your account.
Fill out the application form.
Upload the required documents.
Pay the application fee.
Submit your application form and download the confirmation page.
AP DSC 2024 Live: Mega DSC syllabus released for the following posts
AP DSC 2024 Live: The District Selection Committee (DSC) has released the syllabus for the following posts: Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT), School Assistant, TGT in Special Education, TGT, PGT, Principal, and Physical Education teacher.
AP DSC 2024 Live: Mega DSC recruitment exam syllabus released
AP DSC 2024 Live: AP DSC 2024 Live: The syllabus for the recruitment examination has been released. Candidates can download it from apdsc2024.apcfss.in.
AP DSC 2024 Live: Mega DSC recruitment notification expected soon
AP DSC 2024 Live: The District Selection Committee (DSC) of the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department is expected to release the AP DSC notification (also called mega DSC) soon at apdsc2024.apcfss.in.