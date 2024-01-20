APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024: Registration for 81 posts ends tomorrow, link here

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will close the registration process for APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024 on January 21, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Group 1 posts can do it through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024: Registration for 81 posts ends tomorrow

Candidates who want to apply for the posts must hold the Bachelor’s Degree of any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provincial Act or a State Act or the Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission or an equivalent qualification.

APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024: How to apply

All interested candidates can apply online through the official website by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Click on Login link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to create a profile.

Once the profile is created, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Applicant must pay Rs. 250/- towards application processing fee and ₹120/- towards examination fee. The Fee mentioned in the above paragraph is to be paid online using Payment Gateway using Net Banking/ Credit card / Debit Card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of APPSC.