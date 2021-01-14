IND USA
APSC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
APSC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
APSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 45 Inspector of Statistics posts from Jan 16

  • Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at apsc.nic.in on or before February 17, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:46 PM IST

The Assam Public Service Commission has released an official notification for the recruitment of Inspector of Statistics in the Directorate of Economics & Statistics under Transformation and Development Department on its official website. The online registration will begin on January 16, 2021.

Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at apsc.nic.in on or before February 17, 2021. However, the last date for the submission of the registration fee is February 19, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 45 vacancies of Inspector of Statistics.

A candidate should have a second class Master Degree in Economics, Statistics, or Mathematics from a recognized University or its equivalent. Applicants must upload the certificate of the Master's Degree as proof of educational qualification claimed in the online form.

Application Fee:

General/EWS: Rs. 285

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC: Rs. 185

BPL Nil: Rs. 35.40

PWBD: Rs. 35.40

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

















