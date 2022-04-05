APSSB result declared for Forester, Forest Guard PST/PET at apssb.nic.in
- APSSB has released the result of Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) for the posts of Forester and Forest Guard.
The PST and PET was conducted on April 5 for female candidates the PST and PET for male candidates will be held on April 6. For more details check here
In PST/PET, a total of 120 candidates were declared qualified.
Direct link to check the PET result
Direct link to check the PST result
APSSB result PST/PET result: Know how to check
Visit the official website apssb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the PET/PST result link
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check and download the result
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
