Army recruitment rally at Ahmednagar in September, Registration begins tomorrow

Indian Army will conduct a recruitment rally at Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Rahuri, Ahmednagar from September 7 to 23 for selection of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Tradesman (10th pass), Soldier Tradesman (8th pass), Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical (Aviation/ Ammunition examiner), Soldier Nursing Assistant or Nursing Assistant Veterinary.

The rally will be held for candidates from Ahmednagar, Beed, Latur, Osmanabad, Pune and Solapur districts.

Online registration for the recruitment will begin on July 9. Candidates can apply on the official website of Indian Army till August 22.

Indian Army recruitment rally registration link

"Candidates will login after 24 August 2021 and take printout of the admit card which they will carry to Rally Site. Admit Card for the rally will be sent through registered email from 24 August 2021 to 05 September 2021. Candidates should reach the venue on given date and time as mentioned in the Admit Card. The date and venue are tentative and might be changed," the Indian Army has informed candidates.

"Entry at recruitment rally site will only be permitted to candidates in possession of valid Admit Cards, COVID free / asymptomatic certificate, No Risk certificate (duly signed by competent medical authority), valid Affidavit duly filled and signed by Notary," candidates have been informed.

