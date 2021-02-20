Army recruitment rally in Jammu gets overwhelming response
A recruitment rally of the Indian Army at Sunjuwan military station in Jammu has been getting overwhelming response.
The rally for various categories of soldiers is in progress under aegis of Tiger Division at Sunjuwan Military Station from February 15 to March 6, said Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.
The rally is being organised for the youth of all the ten districts of Jammu province.
“Army Recruiting Office (ARO) Jammu in close coordination with Shivalik Brigade, Civil Administration of Jammu Division and J&K Police is conducting the ongoing rally in a smooth and transparent manner,” he added.
On Saturday Maj Gen Vijay B Nair, General Officer Commanding, Tiger Division reviewed the conduct of recruitment rally.
The GOC was briefed by Brigadier AP Singh, Commander Shivalik Brigade and Director Recruiting, Jammu about various arrangements including various security, anti-touting and Covid-19 related measures, said Colonel Anand.
This is the first Army recruitment rally in this region after prolonged lockdown and Covid-19 restrictions.
“An overwhelming response from the exuberant youth has been recorded and approximately 40,000 candidates have registered online. The rally is witnessing immense participation from the well prepared local youth of all ten districts of Jammu Division towards joining Indian Army,” he added.
