IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / Arunachal CM stresses on entrepreneurship among youths on statehood day
Pointing at the dismal performance of the state's education sector, Arunachal Pradesh CM Khandu said that the focus of the government at present is to overhaul it.(HT file)
Pointing at the dismal performance of the state's education sector, Arunachal Pradesh CM Khandu said that the focus of the government at present is to overhaul it.(HT file)
employment news

Arunachal CM stresses on entrepreneurship among youths on statehood day

The Arunachal Pradesh government is working to encourage youths to be entrepreneurs rather than striving for government jobs, which is a Briitish-era mindset, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Saturday, marking the 35th Statehood day.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:46 PM IST

The Arunachal Pradesh government is working to encourage youths to be entrepreneurs rather than striving for government jobs, which is a Briitish-era mindset, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Saturday, marking the 35th Statehood day.

Addressing a gathering at the Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar, Khandu said the mantras of 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat', 'Vocal for Local' and 'Make in India' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi depends solely on the skill development of the youths.

The state government keeping in mind the three directives has embarked on various schemes and policies to develop the skills of the youth so that the state becomes self-reliant, he said.

"The government has given thrust on various skill development programmes to enable the youths to venture in entrepreneurship programmes without going for a government job, a mindset of the British-era," Khandu said.

In the last six years, the state witnessed a steep development trajectory after the BJP-led NDA government came to power at the Centre, Khandu said.

The prime minister gave top priority to the development of Arunachal Pradesh as well as the entire Northeast region, which was earlier neglected, he said.

"Various central schemes are going on in the state, especially the ambitious Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH), railway and air connectivity, including the much-hyped greenfield airport at Hollongi, which the government has targeted to complete by August next year," the chief minister added.

Khandu said the Centre has sanctioned a project to connect 4,600 villages in the state with 4G service.

"For the remaining villages, the state government will soon submit a memorandum to the Centre," he said.

Referring to the huge hydro power potential of the state, Khandu mentioned that in the past few years progress in the sector was significant.

"The 600 mw Kameng Hydro Project in West Kameng district has been completed and will be inaugurated soon by the prime minister," he said, adding that the government has decided to harness the hydropower potential to the maximum by taking into confidence the local communities and taking extra care of the environment.

He said the development pace in the state slowed down in the last one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commending the healthcare workers and other stakeholders for efficiently tackling the pandemic, Khandu stated that because of the team efforts, the state earned the distinction of having the highest recovery and lowest mortality rate in the country.

"We have decided to dovetail all central schemes in the health sector for creating infrastructure," he said.

Pointing at the dismal performance of the state's education sector, Khandu said that the focus of the government at present is to overhaul it.

"The state has more than 3,000 schools but the quality of education is very poor," he lamented, adding that the government has decided to introduce chapters on the state's history, culture and traditions in school textbooks. OM SOM

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
entrepreneurship education skill development
Close
WBPRB Constable, SI Recruitment 2021:
WBPRB Constable, SI Recruitment 2021:
employment news

WBPRB Constable, SI Recruitment 2021: Registration for over 9k posts ends today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:59 PM IST
  • WBPRB Constable, SI Recruitment 2021: The online application process began on January 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at wbpolice.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pointing at the dismal performance of the state's education sector, Arunachal Pradesh CM Khandu said that the focus of the government at present is to overhaul it.(HT file)
Pointing at the dismal performance of the state's education sector, Arunachal Pradesh CM Khandu said that the focus of the government at present is to overhaul it.(HT file)
employment news

Arunachal CM stresses on entrepreneurship among youths on statehood day

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:46 PM IST
The Arunachal Pradesh government is working to encourage youths to be entrepreneurs rather than striving for government jobs, which is a Briitish-era mindset, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Saturday, marking the 35th Statehood day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BRO Recruitment 2021.(File photo)
BRO Recruitment 2021.(File photo)
employment news

BRO Recruitment 2021: 459 vacancies for various posts notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:06 PM IST
  • BRO Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in the prescribed format within 45 days of publication of this job notification.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Following government go ahead, UPSSSC will now conduct preliminary eligibility test.(ANI File)
Following government go ahead, UPSSSC will now conduct preliminary eligibility test.(ANI File)
employment news

CM Yogi directs officials to begin recruitment for over 50,000 vacant posts

By Rajeev Mullick
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:11 PM IST
  • Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to begin recruitment for over 50,000 vacant posts in various government departments
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the new policy is expected to generate employment for 4.5 lakh people resulting in the socio-economic development of the region.(PTI)
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the new policy is expected to generate employment for 4.5 lakh people resulting in the socio-economic development of the region.(PTI)
employment news

J-K Lt Governor inaugurates 607 vocational labs, education portal and GIS portal

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday e-inaugurated 607 vocational labs, education portal and GIS Portal developed by Samagra Shiksha in a bid to strengthen the vocational education ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
employment news

Goa govt earmarks 5 crore for apprenticeship training scheme

PTI, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:34 AM IST
"The state government will sign MoUs with private players to provide employment to the youths from Goa under this ambitious scheme," he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC CGL Tier-2 results 2019.(Screengrab)
SSC CGL Tier-2 results 2019.(Screengrab)
employment news

SSC CGL Tier-2 results 2019 declared, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:05 AM IST
  • SSC CGL Tier-2 results 2019: Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CGL Tier-2 examination 2019 can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
OSSC Mains admit card 2021.(PTI file)
OSSC Mains admit card 2021.(PTI file)
employment news

OSSC Mains admit card 2021 to be released on Feb 20, here's how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:54 PM IST
  • Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination will be able to download their admit cards online at ossc.gov.in on or before February 27, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Forest Guard admit card 2021.(PTI file)
Delhi Forest Guard admit card 2021.(PTI file)
employment news

Delhi Forest Guard admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:03 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the Forest Guard recruitment can download their admit cards online at forest.delhigovt.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.(HT file)
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.(HT file)
employment news

Need to explore new areas for employment generation: Rajasthan Governor

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday stressed the need for exploring new areas for employment generation as well as promoting entrepreneurship in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPPSC office(HT file)
UPPSC office(HT file)
employment news

UPPSC PCS Result 2019: Mathura’s Vishal Saraswat tops exam

By K. Sandeep Kumar
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:03 AM IST
  • The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the results of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2019, commonly known as PCS -2019, on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian-origin Arvind Krishna has been named as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of International Business Machines(ANI/Twitter)
Indian-origin Arvind Krishna has been named as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of International Business Machines(ANI/Twitter)
employment news

'Policies, risk-taking abilities important for making India hub for innovation'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Policies, risk-taking abilities, upskilling important for making India hub for innovation, says IBM CEO
READ FULL STORY
Close
OPSC Recruitment 2021.
OPSC Recruitment 2021.
employment news

OPSC Recruitment 2021: 504 Assistant Professor posts on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:06 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at opsc.gov.in on or before March 14, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Allahabad High Court.(ANI)
File photo: Allahabad High Court.(ANI)
employment news

UP HC stays final selection of 180 assistant professors in Lucknow University

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:00 PM IST
Allahabad High Court stays final selection of 180 asst professors in Lucknow University
READ FULL STORY
Close
WBPRB SI Interview admit card 2019.(Screengrab )
WBPRB SI Interview admit card 2019.(Screengrab )
employment news

WBPRB SI Interview admit card 2019 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:30 PM IST
  • Candidates who have cleared the final combined competitive written examination can download their admit cards for the interview online at wbpolice.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP