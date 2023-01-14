Home / Education / Employment News / Aryabhatta College, DU to recruit 40 Assistant Professor posts, details here

Published on Jan 14, 2023 09:19 AM IST

Aryabhatta College, DU will recruit candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Aryabhatta College at aryabhattacollege.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Aryabhatta College, Delhi University has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Aryabhatta College at aryabhattacollege.ac.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 40 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 31, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Commerce: 7 posts
  • Computer Science: 6 posts
  • Environmental Studies: 2 posts
  • English: 1 post
  • Hindi: 1 post
  • History: 3 posts
  • Mathematics: 2 posts
  • Business Economics: 5 posts
  • Psychology: 8 posts
  • Management Studies: 5 posts

Eligibility Criteria

A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

Selection Process

All candidates securing 60 marks and above shall be shortlisted. The shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.

Application Fees

The application fees for UR/ OBC/ EWS category is 500/- . No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants.

