Assam Government Jobs: SLRC notifies 12,600 grade 3, 4 posts, apply from Nov 10

The Assam Government recently announced that the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) will conduct a drive to select personnel for 12,600 grade 3 and 4 (written as Class 3, 4 in notifications) vacancies. The application process will begin on November 10 and end on December 29 on sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in. There is no application fee.

Indian nationals registered in the Employment Exchange in Assam can apply for these vacancies.

Of the total posts, 7,600 are grade 3 and the remaining 5,000 are grade 4 vacancies.

SLRC Assam recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

Grade 3

Category I, Bachelor Degree Level: 4,055

Category II, HSSLC (Class 12) Level: 3,127

Category III, HSLC Level: 418

Grade 4

HSLC (Class 12) or equivalent examination passed: 1060

HSLC+ITI: 1990

Read up to Class 8: 1,950

Candidates should note that the maximum allowed qualification for grade 4 posts is Class 12, which means those who have a higher qualification than this on the date of application are not eligible. They can apply for grade 3 vacancies, as there is no such restriction in those posts.

Age limit

The candidate should not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years old as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxable in the case of reserved category candidates.

Documents required

Candidates will have to upload recent passport size photograph and scanned image of signature along with application forms.

Selection process

For grade 3 vacancies, the selection criteria and the mode of examination will be communicated in due course of time. After written examination, shortlisted candidates will have to appear for skill tests, if they apply for vacancies related to Computer/Stenography/Driving, etc.

For grade 4, there will be two parts in the selection process - written test and interview.

Grade 3

Grade 4

